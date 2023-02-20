Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Clean Harbors Inc. (NYSE: CLH) is 18.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $81.56 and a high of $136.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CLH stock was last observed hovering at around $134.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $145.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.08% off the consensus price target high of $155.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -7.78% lower than the price target low of $125.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $134.73, the stock is 2.91% and 10.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing -0.06% at the moment leaves the stock 22.67% off its SMA200. CLH registered 38.54% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.97%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 10.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.45%, and is 0.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.04% over the week and 2.08% over the month.

Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH) has around 18300 employees, a market worth around $7.22B and $5.01B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.42 and Fwd P/E is 19.84. Profit margin for the company is 7.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 65.19% and -1.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.80%).

Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Clean Harbors Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 53.30% this year.

Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 54.11M, and float is at 50.55M with Short Float at 0.98%.

Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Speights Robert,the company’sPRESIDENT, INDUSTRIAL SERVICES. SEC filings show that Speights Robert sold 3,327 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 29 at a price of $113.71 per share for a total of $0.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36340.0 shares.

Clean Harbors Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 21 that GERSTENBERG ERIC W (CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER(CHESI)) sold a total of 16,409 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 21 and was made at $116.02 per share for $1.9 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 61332.0 shares of the CLH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 13, Dugas Eric J. (SVP FINANCE, CONTROLLER & CAO) disposed off 3,274 shares at an average price of $122.39 for $0.4 million. The insider now directly holds 26,286 shares of Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH).

Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Stericycle Inc. (SRCL) that is trading -6.69% down over the past 12 months and Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. (PESI) that is 21.53% higher over the same period. Waste Management Inc. (WM) is 8.66% up on the 1-year trading charts.