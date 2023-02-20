Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE: CLW) is -2.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.07 and a high of $46.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CLW stock was last observed hovering at around $37.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.57% off its average median price target of $38.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 3.34% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 3.34% higher than the price target low of $38.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.73, the stock is -1.27% and -1.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -1.53% at the moment leaves the stock -2.49% off its SMA200. CLW registered 31.18% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.63%.

The stock witnessed a 3.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.26%, and is 0.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.43% over the week and 3.72% over the month.

Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW) has around 3000 employees, a market worth around $610.09M and $2.04B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.21 and Fwd P/E is 7.28. Profit margin for the company is 3.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.51% and -20.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.60%).

Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Clearwater Paper Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -140.00% this year.

Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 16.75M, and float is at 16.49M with Short Float at 1.82%.

Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gadd Michael S,the company’sSr. Vice President. SEC filings show that Gadd Michael S sold 8,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 03 at a price of $37.33 per share for a total of $0.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61366.0 shares.

Clearwater Paper Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 04 that Gadd Michael S (Sr. Vice President) sold a total of 8,691 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 04 and was made at $42.02 per share for $0.37 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 69866.0 shares of the CLW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 04, Moyes Kari G. (SVP, HR) disposed off 4,589 shares at an average price of $27.63 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 42,965 shares of Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW).

Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include International Paper Company (IP) that is trading -17.82% down over the past 12 months and Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) that is -2.89% lower over the same period.