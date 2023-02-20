Comfort Systems USA Inc. (FIX) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Comfort Systems USA Inc. (NYSE: FIX) is 10.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $74.14 and a high of $128.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FIX stock was last observed hovering at around $125.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.75%.

Currently trading at $127.63, the stock is 5.76% and 7.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.28 million and changing 1.39% at the moment leaves the stock 22.07% off its SMA200. FIX registered 41.61% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.41%.

The stock witnessed a 11.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.09%, and is 6.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.56% over the week and 2.37% over the month.

Comfort Systems USA Inc. (FIX) has around 13200 employees, a market worth around $4.52B and $3.88B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.21 and Fwd P/E is 20.76. Profit margin for the company is 5.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 72.15% and -0.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.90%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.80% this year.

Comfort Systems USA Inc. (FIX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 35.85M, and float is at 34.97M with Short Float at 1.47%.

Comfort Systems USA Inc. (FIX) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Comfort Systems USA Inc. (FIX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Skidmore Constance Ellen,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Skidmore Constance Ellen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 12 at a price of $120.27 per share for a total of $0.36 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27722.0 shares.

Comfort Systems USA Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 28 that Wallis-Lage Cindy L. (Director) bought a total of 4 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 28 and was made at $127.69 per share for $571.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3812.0 shares of the FIX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 11, MYERS FRANKLIN (CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $122.83 for $3.07 million. The insider now directly holds 150,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA Inc. (FIX).

Comfort Systems USA Inc. (FIX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) that is trading -23.85% down over the past 12 months and Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) that is 44.79% higher over the same period. EMCOR Group Inc. (EME) is 28.71% up on the 1-year trading charts.