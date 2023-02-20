CONMED Corporation (CNMD) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

CONMED Corporation (NYSE: CNMD) is 11.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $71.09 and a high of $155.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CNMD stock was last observed hovering at around $98.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.35% off its average median price target of $113.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.28% off the consensus price target high of $122.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 1.52% higher than the price target low of $100.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $98.48, the stock is -0.64% and 4.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing -0.35% at the moment leaves the stock 4.78% off its SMA200. CNMD registered -31.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.79%.

The stock witnessed a 2.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.13%, and is 0.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.52% over the week and 3.65% over the month.

CONMED Corporation (CNMD) has around 3800 employees, a market worth around $3.08B and $1.05B in sales. Fwd P/E is 23.60. Profit margin for the company is -10.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.53% and -36.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.70%).

CONMED Corporation (CNMD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CONMED Corporation (CNMD) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CONMED Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 501.00% this year.

CONMED Corporation (CNMD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 30.47M, and float is at 29.24M with Short Float at 12.59%.

CONMED Corporation (CNMD) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at CONMED Corporation (CNMD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Garner Todd W,the company’sExecutive Vice President & CFO. SEC filings show that Garner Todd W sold 4,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 09 at a price of $89.31 per share for a total of $0.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.0 shares.

CONMED Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 15 that Hartman Curt R (President, CEO and Chair) sold a total of 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 15 and was made at $93.94 per share for $0.33 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10299.0 shares of the CNMD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 12, Peters Stanley W III (VP GM Advanced Surgery) disposed off 7,500 shares at an average price of $100.90 for $0.76 million. The insider now directly holds 63 shares of CONMED Corporation (CNMD).

CONMED Corporation (CNMD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) that is trading -14.18% down over the past 12 months and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is -4.08% lower over the same period. Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) is -16.03% down on the 1-year trading charts.