COO Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider The Cooper Companies Inc. (COO) Now

The Cooper Companies Inc. (NYSE: COO) is 4.37% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $244.21 and a high of $430.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The COO stock was last observed hovering at around $343.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.39% off its average median price target of $349.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.36% off the consensus price target high of $385.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -23.26% lower than the price target low of $280.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $345.12, the stock is -0.11% and 2.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing 0.40% at the moment leaves the stock 9.94% off its SMA200. COO registered -14.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.55%.

The stock witnessed a 0.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.20%, and is 2.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.38% over the week and 2.33% over the month.

The Cooper Companies Inc. (COO) has around 14000 employees, a market worth around $17.08B and $3.31B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 44.47 and Fwd P/E is 24.18. Profit margin for the company is 11.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.32% and -19.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.20%).

The Cooper Companies Inc. (COO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Cooper Companies Inc. (COO) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Cooper Companies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -86.90% this year.

The Cooper Companies Inc. (COO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 49.30M, and float is at 49.08M with Short Float at 2.69%.

The Cooper Companies Inc. (COO) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at The Cooper Companies Inc. (COO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lindell Jody S,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Lindell Jody S sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 06 at a price of $344.30 per share for a total of $0.34 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13543.0 shares.

The Cooper Companies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 11 that PETERSMEYER GARY S (Director) sold a total of 300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 11 and was made at $410.55 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1872.0 shares of the COO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 04, Lindell Jody S (Director) disposed off 700 shares at an average price of $421.04 for $0.29 million. The insider now directly holds 13,543 shares of The Cooper Companies Inc. (COO).

The Cooper Companies Inc. (COO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -4.08% down over the past 12 months and The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) that is -18.07% lower over the same period. Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) is 5.32% up on the 1-year trading charts.