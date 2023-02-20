Custom Truck One Source Inc. (CTOS) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Custom Truck One Source Inc. (NYSE: CTOS) is 17.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.53 and a high of $9.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CTOS stock was last observed hovering at around $7.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.25% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 1.2% higher than the price target low of $7.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.41, the stock is 4.43% and 9.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing -1.20% at the moment leaves the stock 17.16% off its SMA200. CTOS registered -12.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 5.86%.

The stock witnessed a 12.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.69%, and is 5.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.97% over the week and 2.90% over the month.

Custom Truck One Source Inc. (CTOS) has around 1800 employees, a market worth around $1.84B and $1.44B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 435.88 and Fwd P/E is 28.72. Profit margin for the company is 0.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 63.40% and -21.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.00%).

Custom Truck One Source Inc. (CTOS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Custom Truck One Source Inc. (CTOS) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Custom Truck One Source Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -73.40% this year.

Custom Truck One Source Inc. (CTOS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 247.70M, and float is at 207.22M with Short Float at 0.77%.

Custom Truck One Source Inc. (CTOS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Custom Truck One Source Inc. (CTOS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Eperjesy Christopher J,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Eperjesy Christopher J bought 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 11 at a price of $6.45 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30000.0 shares.

Custom Truck One Source Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 16 that EIN MARK (Director) bought a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 16 and was made at $5.79 per share for $0.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.42 million shares of the CTOS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 13, EIN MARK (Director) acquired 351,903 shares at an average price of $5.91 for $2.08 million. The insider now directly holds 1,365,534 shares of Custom Truck One Source Inc. (CTOS).