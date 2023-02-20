Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 35.89% Upside

Cytek Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CTKB) is 13.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.38 and a high of $16.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CTKB stock was last observed hovering at around $11.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.24% off its average median price target of $16.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.89% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 23.07% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.54, the stock is -5.67% and 1.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.41 million and changing -2.04% at the moment leaves the stock -6.08% off its SMA200. CTKB registered -23.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.92%.

The stock witnessed a 4.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.85%, and is -9.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.07% over the week and 5.59% over the month.

Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB) has around 574 employees, a market worth around $1.56B and $154.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 66.71. Profit margin for the company is -0.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 56.37% and -28.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.50%).

Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cytek Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -100.00% this year.

Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 134.71M, and float is at 111.55M with Short Float at 4.57%.

Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Yan Ming,the company’sChief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Yan Ming sold 897 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 08 at a price of $13.53 per share for a total of $12136.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7.94 million shares.

Cytek Biosciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 07 that Jiang Wenbin (President and CEO) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 07 and was made at $13.19 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7.72 million shares of the CTKB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 03, Yan Ming (Chief Technology Officer) disposed off 1,092 shares at an average price of $13.50 for $14742.0. The insider now directly holds 7,945,741 shares of Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB).

Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is trading 1.70% up over the past 12 months and Danaher Corporation (DHR) that is -4.26% lower over the same period. Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) is -7.50% down on the 1-year trading charts.