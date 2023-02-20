Digi International Inc. (DGII) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ: DGII) is -5.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.54 and a high of $43.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DGII stock was last observed hovering at around $34.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28% off its average median price target of $48.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.0% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 23.33% higher than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.50, the stock is -0.54% and -4.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 0.82% at the moment leaves the stock 6.84% off its SMA200. DGII registered 68.70% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.77%.

The stock witnessed a 2.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.59%, and is 0.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.63% over the week and 3.52% over the month.

Digi International Inc. (DGII) has around 790 employees, a market worth around $1.22B and $413.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 52.51 and Fwd P/E is 16.02. Profit margin for the company is 5.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 86.08% and -21.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.30%).

Digi International Inc. (DGII) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Digi International Inc. (DGII) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Digi International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 73.50% this year.

Digi International Inc. (DGII) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 35.61M, and float is at 34.62M with Short Float at 4.60%.

Digi International Inc. (DGII) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Digi International Inc. (DGII) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Schneider Terrence G.,the company’sVP, SUPPLY CHAIN. SEC filings show that Schneider Terrence G. sold 113 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $40.80 per share for a total of $4610.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.33 million shares.

Digi International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 08 that Schneider Terrence G. (VP, SUPPLY CHAIN) sold a total of 155 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 08 and was made at $39.55 per share for $6130.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.33 million shares of the DGII stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 30, Schneider Terrence G. (VP, SUPPLY CHAIN) disposed off 340 shares at an average price of $40.47 for $13760.0. The insider now directly holds 33,188 shares of Digi International Inc. (DGII).

Digi International Inc. (DGII): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Avnet Inc. (AVT) that is trading 9.69% up over the past 12 months and Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) that is 131.34% higher over the same period. Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) is 11.79% up on the 1-year trading charts.