Donaldson Company Inc. (DCI) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Donaldson Company Inc. (NYSE: DCI) is 9.17% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.00 and a high of $64.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DCI stock was last observed hovering at around $63.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.57% off its average median price target of $64.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 2.62% off the consensus price target high of $66.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -7.12% lower than the price target low of $60.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $64.27, the stock is 2.92% and 5.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.33 million and changing 0.89% at the moment leaves the stock 17.18% off its SMA200. DCI registered 18.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.37%.

The stock witnessed a 9.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.42%, and is 1.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.51% over the week and 1.69% over the month.

Donaldson Company Inc. (DCI) has around 14000 employees, a market worth around $7.76B and $3.39B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.32 and Fwd P/E is 20.34. Profit margin for the company is 10.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.72% and 0.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.00%).

Donaldson Company Inc. (DCI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Donaldson Company Inc. (DCI) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Donaldson Company Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 18.80% this year.

Donaldson Company Inc. (DCI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 122.60M, and float is at 120.39M with Short Float at 0.71%.

Donaldson Company Inc. (DCI) Insider Activity

A total of 67 insider transactions have happened at Donaldson Company Inc. (DCI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 41 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SCALF THOMAS R,the company’sPresident. SEC filings show that SCALF THOMAS R sold 4,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 11 at a price of $61.00 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26443.0 shares.

Donaldson Company Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 04 that OBERTON WILLARD D (Director) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 04 and was made at $58.96 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25783.0 shares of the DCI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 13, Rajendra Ajita G (Director) disposed off 6,912 shares at an average price of $60.39 for $0.42 million. The insider now directly holds 38,806 shares of Donaldson Company Inc. (DCI).

Donaldson Company Inc. (DCI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Entegris Inc. (ENTG) that is trading -36.86% down over the past 12 months and Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) that is 14.59% higher over the same period. Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) is 21.68% up on the 1-year trading charts.