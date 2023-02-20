Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (DFIN) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 28.25% Change This Year

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE: DFIN) is 28.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.60 and a high of $50.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DFIN stock was last observed hovering at around $49.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.37% off its average median price target of $42.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.53% off the consensus price target high of $58.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -23.93% lower than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $49.57, the stock is 5.33% and 17.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing -0.74% at the moment leaves the stock 34.15% off its SMA200. DFIN registered 33.11% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 14.53%.

The stock witnessed a 19.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.30%, and is 1.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.12% over the week and 2.33% over the month.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (DFIN) has around 2185 employees, a market worth around $1.46B and $898.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.16 and Fwd P/E is 13.46. Profit margin for the company is 13.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 101.50% and -1.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (31.60%).

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (DFIN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (DFIN) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 642.50% this year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (DFIN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 29.80M, and float is at 27.93M with Short Float at 3.22%.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (DFIN) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (DFIN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Leib Daniel,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Leib Daniel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 14 at a price of $37.09 per share for a total of $0.74 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.59 million shares.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 11 that Leib Daniel (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 11 and was made at $43.18 per share for $0.86 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.61 million shares of the DFIN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 09, Gardella David A (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 74,265 shares at an average price of $42.17 for $3.13 million. The insider now directly holds 157,465 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (DFIN).

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (DFIN): Who are the competitors?

