Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE: ETD) is 12.04% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.24 and a high of $31.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ETD stock was last observed hovering at around $29.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05%.

Currently trading at $29.60, the stock is 2.42% and 6.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -0.17% at the moment leaves the stock 19.95% off its SMA200. ETD registered 20.34% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.55%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 7.17% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.89%, and is 0.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.12% over the week and 3.20% over the month.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD) has around 4239 employees, a market worth around $745.92M and $845.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.62 and Fwd P/E is 10.03. Profit margin for the company is 13.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.87% and -6.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.30%).

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 71.00% this year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 25.47M, and float is at 22.82M with Short Float at 14.63%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) that is trading -12.65% down over the past 12 months and La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) that is -4.34% lower over the same period. Flexsteel Industries Inc. (FLXS) is -3.98% down on the 1-year trading charts.