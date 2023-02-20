EverQuote Inc. (EVER) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

EverQuote Inc. (NASDAQ: EVER) is 7.26% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.23 and a high of $18.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EVER stock was last observed hovering at around $15.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14%.

Currently trading at $15.81, the stock is -1.25% and 7.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -0.88% at the moment leaves the stock 51.43% off its SMA200. EVER registered 4.15% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 64.86%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -12.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 48.45%, and is 2.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.94% over the week and 5.93% over the month.

EverQuote Inc. (EVER) has around 671 employees, a market worth around $535.33M and $417.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -5.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 202.29% and -16.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-22.80%).

EverQuote Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -63.00% this year.

EverQuote Inc. (EVER) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 32.01M, and float is at 17.85M with Short Float at 8.48%.

EverQuote Inc. (EVER) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at EverQuote Inc. (EVER) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wagner John Brandon,the company’sCFO and Treasurer. SEC filings show that Wagner John Brandon sold 12,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 18 at a price of $17.50 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.28 million shares.

EverQuote Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 09 that Wagner John Brandon (CFO and Treasurer) sold a total of 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 09 and was made at $16.00 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.29 million shares of the EVER stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 21, Wagner John Brandon (CFO and Treasurer) disposed off 19,398 shares at an average price of $14.69 for $0.28 million. The insider now directly holds 298,816 shares of EverQuote Inc. (EVER).

EverQuote Inc. (EVER): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Progressive Corporation (PGR) that is trading 33.41% up over the past 12 months. The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) is 7.82% up on the 1-year trading charts.