Excelerate Energy Inc. (EE) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Excelerate Energy Inc. (NYSE: EE) is -14.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.31 and a high of $31.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EE stock was last observed hovering at around $22.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.67% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.84% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 28.37% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.49, the stock is -6.77% and -12.45% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing -3.02% at the moment leaves the stock -13.24% off its SMA200. EE registered a loss of -17.12% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a -12.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.99%, and is -5.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.97% over the week and 3.76% over the month.

Excelerate Energy Inc. (EE) has around 175 employees, a market worth around $2.23B and $2.36B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1343.12 and Fwd P/E is 11.16. Profit margin for the company is 0.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.37% and -30.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.80%).

Excelerate Energy Inc. (EE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Excelerate Energy Inc. (EE) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 6.10% this year.

Excelerate Energy Inc. (EE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 108.28M, and float is at 25.77M with Short Float at 4.09%.