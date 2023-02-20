Formula One Group (FWONK) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONK) is 17.11% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $50.00 and a high of $73.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FWONK stock was last observed hovering at around $69.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05%.

Currently trading at $70.01, the stock is -1.34% and 7.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.47 million and changing 0.07% at the moment leaves the stock 11.81% off its SMA200. FWONK registered 10.55% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.16%.

The stock witnessed a 5.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.74%, and is -2.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.82% over the week and 1.78% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 89.76. Distance from 52-week low is 40.02% and -4.38% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to grow by 198.80% this year.

Formula One Group (FWONK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 207.40M, and float is at 198.86M with Short Float at 3.41%.

Formula One Group (FWONK) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Formula One Group (FWONK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wendling Brian J,the company’sCAO/PFO. SEC filings show that Wendling Brian J sold 1,370 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 11 at a price of $35.00 per share for a total of $47950.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14871.0 shares.

Formula One Group disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 06 that Wendling Brian J (CAO/PFO) sold a total of 1,371 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 06 and was made at $34.00 per share for $46614.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14871.0 shares of the FWONK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 05, GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL (10% Owner) acquired 200 shares at an average price of $32.80 for $6560.0. The insider now directly holds 2,000 shares of Formula One Group (FWONK).

Formula One Group (FWONK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading -11.59% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is -31.20% lower over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -31.50% down on the 1-year trading charts.