Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: FCPT) is 9.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.67 and a high of $30.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FCPT stock was last observed hovering at around $28.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.42% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 1.93% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -5.33% lower than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.44, the stock is -0.49% and 3.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.39 million and changing -1.46% at the moment leaves the stock 5.89% off its SMA200. FCPT registered 8.01% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.49%.

The stock witnessed a 1.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.36%, and is -0.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.60% over the week and 2.12% over the month.

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT) has around 461 employees, a market worth around $2.37B and $218.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.20 and Fwd P/E is 25.24. Profit margin for the company is 45.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.43% and -5.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.40%).

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 3.10% this year.

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 83.89M, and float is at 82.85M with Short Float at 2.65%.

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Lenehan William H,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that Lenehan William H bought 9,625 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $25.99 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.49 million shares.

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 29 that HANSEN DOUGLAS B (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 29 and was made at $26.83 per share for $26830.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 41170.0 shares of the FCPT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 29, HANSEN DOUGLAS B (Director) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $26.80 for $26800.0. The insider now directly holds 40,170 shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT).

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Realty Income Corporation (O) that is trading -1.96% down over the past 12 months. New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) is -17.81% down on the 1-year trading charts.