Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (AMEX: FSP) is 0.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.34 and a high of $6.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FSP stock was last observed hovering at around $2.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06%.

Currently trading at $2.73, the stock is -8.14% and -6.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.63 million and changing -2.15% at the moment leaves the stock -17.41% off its SMA200. FSP registered -51.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.33%.

The stock witnessed a -8.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.53%, and is -10.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.89% over the week and 4.31% over the month.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) has around 32 employees, a market worth around $267.98M and $167.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.47. Profit margin for the company is 49.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.67% and -55.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.30%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 186.00% this year.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 103.24M, and float is at 92.49M with Short Float at 2.11%.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HANSEN BRIAN N,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that HANSEN BRIAN N bought 2,941 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 17 at a price of $2.75 per share for a total of $8073.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.52 million shares.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 09 that HANSEN BRIAN N (Director) bought a total of 50,125 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 09 and was made at $2.74 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.52 million shares of the FSP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 14, HANSEN BRIAN N (Director) acquired 25,000 shares at an average price of $2.99 for $74720.0. The insider now directly holds 465,000 shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP).

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Veris Residential Inc. (VRE) that is trading -5.44% down over the past 12 months and LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) that is -26.93% lower over the same period. Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) is -35.29% down on the 1-year trading charts.