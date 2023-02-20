Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE: GATO) is 15.16% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.20 and a high of $5.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GATO stock was last observed hovering at around $4.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $4.88 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.5% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -4.67% lower than the price target low of $4.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.71, the stock is -6.75% and 2.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -2.28% at the moment leaves the stock 31.93% off its SMA200. GATO registered 36.13% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.40%.

The stock witnessed a -5.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.75%, and is 0.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.02% over the week and 5.38% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 9.61. Distance from 52-week low is 114.09% and -16.27% from its 52-week high.

Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gatos Silver Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -110.30% this year.

Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 67.97M, and float is at 46.77M with Short Float at 3.01%.

Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.