Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:GDYN Stock Is Going Next

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDYN) is 11.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.09 and a high of $24.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GDYN stock was last observed hovering at around $12.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.25%.

Currently trading at $12.46, the stock is -2.58% and 4.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.57 million and changing -1.97% at the moment leaves the stock -20.27% off its SMA200. GDYN registered -42.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.16%.

The stock witnessed a 4.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.35%, and is -3.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.96% over the week and 5.67% over the month.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN) has around 3746 employees, a market worth around $913.44M and $296.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 23.92. Profit margin for the company is -8.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.15% and -48.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.30%).

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 53.40% this year.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 68.62M, and float is at 51.62M with Short Float at 3.01%.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CARNEY LLOYD,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that CARNEY LLOYD sold 60,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 23 at a price of $12.55 per share for a total of $0.75 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.65 million shares.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 23 that CARNEY LLOYD (Director) sold a total of 23,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 23 and was made at $12.50 per share for $0.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5200.0 shares of the GDYN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 22, CARNEY LLOYD (Director) disposed off 60,000 shares at an average price of $12.48 for $0.75 million. The insider now directly holds 708,709 shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN).