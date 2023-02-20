HomeStreet Inc. (HMST) Is Down -2.47% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

HomeStreet Inc. (NASDAQ: HMST) is -2.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.44 and a high of $52.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HMST stock was last observed hovering at around $26.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $28.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.33% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 3.93% higher than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.90, the stock is -5.31% and -3.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 0.56% at the moment leaves the stock -16.54% off its SMA200. HMST registered -47.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.76%.

The stock witnessed a -3.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.26%, and is -2.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.77% over the week and 3.70% over the month.

HomeStreet Inc. (HMST) has around 935 employees, a market worth around $503.57M and $304.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.72 and Fwd P/E is 8.94. Profit margin for the company is 31.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.88% and -49.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.00%).

HomeStreet Inc. (HMST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HomeStreet Inc. (HMST) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HomeStreet Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 57.50% this year.

HomeStreet Inc. (HMST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 18.72M, and float is at 18.00M with Short Float at 3.59%.

HomeStreet Inc. (HMST) Insider Activity

A total of 60 insider transactions have happened at HomeStreet Inc. (HMST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 45 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BOGGS SCOTT M,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that BOGGS SCOTT M bought 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 03 at a price of $23.62 per share for a total of $11811.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 28669.0 shares.

HomeStreet Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 02 that BOGGS SCOTT M (Director) bought a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 02 and was made at $23.52 per share for $11760.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28169.0 shares of the HMST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 16, Patterson Mark Robert (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $34.15 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 217,000 shares of HomeStreet Inc. (HMST).

HomeStreet Inc. (HMST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) that is trading 11.91% up over the past 12 months and Waterstone Financial Inc. (WSBF) that is -18.27% lower over the same period.