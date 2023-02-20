International Bancshares Corporation (IBOC) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 1.09% Change This Year

International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ: IBOC) is 1.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.00 and a high of $53.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IBOC stock was last observed hovering at around $45.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.65% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -110.27% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -110.27% lower than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $46.26, the stock is 0.45% and 0.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing 1.43% at the moment leaves the stock 4.04% off its SMA200. IBOC registered 6.84% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.05%.

The stock witnessed a 6.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.92%, and is -0.45% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.23% over the week and 2.39% over the month.

International Bancshares Corporation (IBOC) has around 2101 employees, a market worth around $2.86B and $452.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.60. Profit margin for the company is 55.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.74% and -13.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.10%).

International Bancshares Corporation (IBOC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for International Bancshares Corporation (IBOC) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 52.60% this year.

International Bancshares Corporation (IBOC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 62.23M, and float is at 52.87M with Short Float at 1.94%.

International Bancshares Corporation (IBOC) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at International Bancshares Corporation (IBOC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SANCHEZ ANTONIO R JR,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that SANCHEZ ANTONIO R JR sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 29 at a price of $51.78 per share for a total of $2.59 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.67 million shares.

International Bancshares Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 28 that SANCHEZ ANTONIO R JR (Director) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 28 and was made at $52.01 per share for $2.6 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.72 million shares of the IBOC stock.

International Bancshares Corporation (IBOC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Independent Bank Group Inc. (IBTX) that is trading -20.76% down over the past 12 months and BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF) that is 0.65% higher over the same period. Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB) is -1.32% down on the 1-year trading charts.