Is Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM) a good stock to buy now?

Evolution Petroleum Corporation (AMEX: EPM) is -16.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.81 and a high of $8.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EPM stock was last observed hovering at around $6.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $10.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.0% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 34.0% higher than the price target low of $9.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.27, the stock is -1.09% and -6.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing -1.42% at the moment leaves the stock -9.04% off its SMA200. EPM registered -10.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -4.86%.

The stock witnessed a -5.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.68%, and is -4.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.18% over the week and 3.63% over the month.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM) has around 8 employees, a market worth around $201.46M and $141.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.02 and Fwd P/E is 6.46. Profit margin for the company is 29.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.35% and -26.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (38.10%).

Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 298.20% this year.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 33.17M, and float is at 30.90M with Short Float at 0.54%.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Stash Ryan,the company’sSVP & CFO. SEC filings show that Stash Ryan sold 4,870 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 24 at a price of $5.54 per share for a total of $26980.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) that is trading 186.78% up over the past 12 months and SM Energy Company (SM) that is -12.69% lower over the same period.