Is Global Business Travel Group Inc. (GBTG) a good stock to buy now?

Global Business Travel Group Inc. (NYSE: GBTG) is 4.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.26 and a high of $10.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GBTG stock was last observed hovering at around $7.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12%.

Currently trading at $7.08, the stock is -1.79% and 6.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -1.67% at the moment leaves the stock 6.20% off its SMA200. GBTG registered -28.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.34%.

The stock witnessed a 7.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 59.46%, and is -4.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.57% over the week and 4.38% over the month.

Global Business Travel Group Inc. (GBTG) has around 17000 employees, a market worth around $3.26B and $1.61B in sales. Fwd P/E is 81.38. Profit margin for the company is -30.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 66.20% and -29.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.00%).

Global Business Travel Group Inc. (GBTG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Global Business Travel Group Inc. (GBTG) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Global Business Travel Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.80% this year.

Global Business Travel Group Inc. (GBTG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 462.20M, and float is at 52.40M with Short Float at 1.75%.

Global Business Travel Group Inc. (GBTG) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Global Business Travel Group Inc. (GBTG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Gerow Martine,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Gerow Martine bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 07 at a price of $5.60 per share for a total of $56000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.42 million shares.

Global Business Travel Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 30 that Bush James Peter (Director) bought a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 30 and was made at $5.07 per share for $7605.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 33334.0 shares of the GBTG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 29, Bush James Peter (Director) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $4.97 for $4970.0. The insider now directly holds 31,834 shares of Global Business Travel Group Inc. (GBTG).