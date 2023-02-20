Is iRhythm Technologies Inc. (IRTC) a good stock to buy now?

iRhythm Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC) is 20.35% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $85.74 and a high of $169.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IRTC stock was last observed hovering at around $111.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.09% off its average median price target of $150.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.9% off the consensus price target high of $168.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -2.48% lower than the price target low of $110.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $112.73, the stock is 8.68% and 13.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.33 million and changing 0.98% at the moment leaves the stock -8.24% off its SMA200. IRTC registered -9.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.08%.

The stock witnessed a 12.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.13%, and is 8.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.26% over the week and 4.04% over the month.

iRhythm Technologies Inc. (IRTC) has around 1700 employees, a market worth around $3.42B and $380.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -33.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.48% and -33.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-33.30%).

iRhythm Technologies Inc. (IRTC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for iRhythm Technologies Inc. (IRTC) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

iRhythm Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -118.80% this year.

iRhythm Technologies Inc. (IRTC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 30.05M, and float is at 29.65M with Short Float at 5.37%.

iRhythm Technologies Inc. (IRTC) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at iRhythm Technologies Inc. (IRTC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Murphy Patrick Michael,the company’sCLO & EVP RA/QA MrktAcs & Gov. SEC filings show that Murphy Patrick Michael sold 1,704 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 02 at a price of $106.78 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23726.0 shares.

iRhythm Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that Wilson Daniel G. (EVP, Strategy Corp Dev Inv Rel) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $109.14 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 33562.0 shares of the IRTC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 02, Blackford Quentin S. (President and CEO) disposed off 12,699 shares at an average price of $122.40 for $1.55 million. The insider now directly holds 89,280 shares of iRhythm Technologies Inc. (IRTC).

iRhythm Technologies Inc. (IRTC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ResMed Inc. (RMD) that is trading -9.02% down over the past 12 months.