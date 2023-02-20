Is Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) a good stock to buy now?

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KW) is 13.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.97 and a high of $25.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KW stock was last observed hovering at around $17.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.33% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 6.42% higher than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.78, the stock is 0.07% and 6.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.56 million and changing -0.06% at the moment leaves the stock -1.04% off its SMA200. KW registered -21.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.54%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 9.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.28%, and is -1.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.52% over the week and 2.07% over the month.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) has around 228 employees, a market worth around $2.42B and $531.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.04 and Fwd P/E is 6.40. Profit margin for the company is 15.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.27% and -29.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.90%).

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 237.70% this year.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 136.84M, and float is at 117.16M with Short Float at 1.79%.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Boucher Richard Aidan Hugh,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Boucher Richard Aidan Hugh sold 23,666 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 04 at a price of $16.09 per share for a total of $0.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23934.0 shares.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 26 that ZAX STANLEY R (Director) bought a total of 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 26 and was made at $18.15 per share for $0.64 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.46 million shares of the KW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 24, RICKS MARY (PRESIDENT) disposed off 62,357 shares at an average price of $19.05 for $1.19 million. The insider now directly holds 2,031,929 shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW).

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) that is trading -30.37% down over the past 12 months. American Realty Investors Inc. (ARL) is 74.78% up on the 1-year trading charts.