Is Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) a good stock to buy now?

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS) is 38.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.38 and a high of $8.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ONDS stock was last observed hovering at around $2.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $3.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.75% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 26.33% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.21, the stock is 5.68% and 14.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing -2.21% at the moment leaves the stock -46.30% off its SMA200. ONDS registered -58.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -56.58%.

The stock witnessed a 24.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.05%, and is 9.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.89% over the week and 8.17% over the month.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) has around 74 employees, a market worth around $103.25M and $2.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 60.02% and -73.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.80%).

Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ondas Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.40% this year.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 42.66M, and float is at 35.80M with Short Float at 8.52%.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bushey Thomas,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Bushey Thomas sold 72,804 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 23 at a price of $1.67 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.33 million shares.

Ondas Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 22 that Bushey Thomas (Director) sold a total of 49,970 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 22 and was made at $1.77 per share for $88597.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.23 million shares of the ONDS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 21, Bushey Thomas (Director) disposed off 54,902 shares at an average price of $1.87 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 114,432 shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS).