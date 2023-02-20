Is SiTime Corporation (SITM) a good stock to buy now?

SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ: SITM) is 19.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $73.10 and a high of $270.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SITM stock was last observed hovering at around $124.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.5%.

Currently trading at $121.40, the stock is -1.11% and 9.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing -2.80% at the moment leaves the stock -5.43% off its SMA200. SITM registered -44.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.93%.

The stock witnessed a 13.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.83%, and is -2.47% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.46% over the week and 4.40% over the month.

SiTime Corporation (SITM) has around 279 employees, a market worth around $2.67B and $283.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 118.90 and Fwd P/E is 44.96. Profit margin for the company is 18.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 66.07% and -55.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.20%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 361.70% this year.

SiTime Corporation (SITM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 21.35M, and float is at 16.18M with Short Float at 6.83%.

SiTime Corporation (SITM) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at SiTime Corporation (SITM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Frank Edward H.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Frank Edward H. sold 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 09 at a price of $127.93 per share for a total of $1.02 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1000.0 shares.

SiTime Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 02 that Assaderaghi Fariborzsold a total of 1,026 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 02 and was made at $129.18 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the SITM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 02, Bonnot Lionel disposed off 785 shares at an average price of $130.00 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 95,582 shares of SiTime Corporation (SITM).