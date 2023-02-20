Is Vera Bradley Inc. (VRA) a good stock to buy now?

Vera Bradley Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA) is 28.48% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.84 and a high of $8.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VRA stock was last observed hovering at around $5.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14%.

Currently trading at $5.82, the stock is 3.08% and 13.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 2.46% at the moment leaves the stock 29.32% off its SMA200. VRA registered -29.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.00%.

The stock witnessed a 6.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 65.81%, and is 6.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.70% over the week and 4.75% over the month.

Vera Bradley Inc. (VRA) has around 2490 employees, a market worth around $181.64M and $502.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 18.02. Profit margin for the company is -5.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 104.93% and -31.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.30%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 198.70% this year.

Vera Bradley Inc. (VRA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 31.06M, and float is at 22.66M with Short Float at 1.42%.

Vera Bradley Inc. (VRA) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Vera Bradley Inc. (VRA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Schmults Edward M,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Schmults Edward M sold 17,446 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 01 at a price of $7.50 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44443.0 shares.

Vera Bradley Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 01 that Philip Frances P (Director) sold a total of 9,300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 01 and was made at $7.54 per share for $70085.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 55597.0 shares of the VRA stock.

Vera Bradley Inc. (VRA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Walt Disney Company (DIS) that is trading -32.70% down over the past 12 months and Tandy Leather Factory Inc. (TLF) that is -6.20% lower over the same period. Tapestry Inc. (TPR) is 7.77% up on the 1-year trading charts.