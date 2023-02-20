Is Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) a good stock to buy now?

Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ: VCYT) is 7.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.85 and a high of $32.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VCYT stock was last observed hovering at around $25.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03%.

Currently trading at $25.46, the stock is -1.30% and -1.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.84 million and changing 0.12% at the moment leaves the stock 14.27% off its SMA200. VCYT registered -14.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.57%.

The stock witnessed a 6.35% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.92%, and is 4.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.12% over the week and 5.47% over the month.

Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) has around 761 employees, a market worth around $1.89B and $283.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -15.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 71.45% and -21.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.90%).

Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Veracyte Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -69.70% this year.

Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 71.66M, and float is at 71.03M with Short Float at 3.94%.

Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Anderson Bonnie H,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Anderson Bonnie H sold 34,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 17 at a price of $26.35 per share for a total of $0.9 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62961.0 shares.

Veracyte Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 11 that Anderson Bonnie H (Director) sold a total of 63,247 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 11 and was made at $25.13 per share for $1.59 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 62961.0 shares of the VCYT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 14, JONES EVAN/ FA (Director) disposed off 600 shares at an average price of $30.13 for $18080.0. The insider now directly holds 50,184 shares of Veracyte Inc. (VCYT).

Veracyte Inc. (VCYT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) that is -19.01% lower over the past 12 months. Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) is -27.73% down on the 1-year trading charts.