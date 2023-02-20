Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (AMEX: IE) is 25.35% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.01 and a high of $15.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IE stock was last observed hovering at around $15.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12%.

Currently trading at $15.23, the stock is 11.77% and 17.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing -0.78% at the moment leaves the stock 44.66% off its SMA200. IE registered a gain of 60.32% in past 6-months.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 11.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.84%, and is 14.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.64% over the week and 5.41% over the month.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) has around 89 employees, a market worth around $1.40B and $8.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 117.26% and -4.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-60.80%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -135.10% this year.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 92.89M, and float is at 65.29M with Short Float at 1.27%.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FRIEDLAND ROBERT M,the company’sExecutive Chairman. SEC filings show that FRIEDLAND ROBERT M bought 422,767 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 29 at a price of $9.85 per share for a total of $4.16 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9.39 million shares.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 20 that I-Pulse Inc. (10% Owner) sold a total of 416,666 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 20 and was made at $8.00 per share for $3.33 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9.76 million shares of the IE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 16, FRIEDLAND ROBERT M (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 416,666 shares at an average price of $8.00 for $3.33 million. The insider now directly holds 8,962,557 shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE).