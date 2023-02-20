John Wiley & Sons Inc. (WLY): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:WLY Stock Is Going Next

John Wiley & Sons Inc. (NYSE: WLY) is 13.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.57 and a high of $56.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WLY stock was last observed hovering at around $45.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.54% off its average median price target of $55.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.67% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 17.67% higher than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $45.28, the stock is -2.19% and 4.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing -1.18% at the moment leaves the stock -1.37% off its SMA200. WLY registered -12.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.52%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 4.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.72%, and is -2.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.94% over the week and 2.30% over the month.

John Wiley & Sons Inc. (WLY) has around 9500 employees, a market worth around $2.55B and $2.06B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.96 and Fwd P/E is 11.42. Profit margin for the company is 4.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.82% and -19.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.20%).

John Wiley & Sons Inc. (WLY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for John Wiley & Sons Inc. (WLY) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

John Wiley & Sons Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.20% this year.

John Wiley & Sons Inc. (WLY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 55.62M, and float is at 43.31M with Short Float at 2.00%.

John Wiley & Sons Inc. (WLY) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at John Wiley & Sons Inc. (WLY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Matin Aref,the company’sEVP, Chief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Matin Aref sold 11,450 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 12 at a price of $43.51 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8166.0 shares.

John Wiley & Sons Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that McMahan Danielle (EVP, Chief People and Bus Ops) sold a total of 1,599 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $42.36 per share for $67734.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1600.0 shares of the WLY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 15, Flynn Jay (EVP and GM, Research) disposed off 1,954 shares at an average price of $43.65 for $85284.0. The insider now directly holds 1,955 shares of John Wiley & Sons Inc. (WLY).

John Wiley & Sons Inc. (WLY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include News Corporation (NWSA) that is trading -19.76% down over the past 12 months and Scholastic Corporation (SCHL) that is 5.24% higher over the same period. RELX PLC (RELX) is -2.56% down on the 1-year trading charts.