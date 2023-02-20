LGI Homes Inc. (LGIH) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

LGI Homes Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) is 23.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $71.73 and a high of $134.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LGIH stock was last observed hovering at around $116.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.63% off its average median price target of $90.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.36% off the consensus price target high of $140.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -36.06% lower than the price target low of $84.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $114.29, the stock is -0.45% and 8.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing -2.25% at the moment leaves the stock 18.22% off its SMA200. LGIH registered -10.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 7.15%.

The stock witnessed a 10.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.87%, and is 0.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.56% over the week and 3.58% over the month.

LGI Homes Inc. (LGIH) has around 952 employees, a market worth around $2.71B and $2.62B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.79 and Fwd P/E is 12.70. Profit margin for the company is 15.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 59.33% and -14.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.10%).

LGI Homes Inc. (LGIH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for LGI Homes Inc. (LGIH) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

LGI Homes Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 35.20% this year.

LGI Homes Inc. (LGIH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 23.27M, and float is at 20.47M with Short Float at 14.41%.

LGI Homes Inc. (LGIH) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at LGI Homes Inc. (LGIH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Smith Steven Randal,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Smith Steven Randal sold 991 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 22 at a price of $95.27 per share for a total of $94413.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1490.0 shares.

LGI Homes Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 15 that Edone Ryan (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 15 and was made at $82.38 per share for $82380.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26778.0 shares of the LGIH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, Sharpe Maria Renna (Director) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $117.79 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 1,000 shares of LGI Homes Inc. (LGIH).

LGI Homes Inc. (LGIH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) that is trading 10.19% up over the past 12 months and D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) that is 10.64% higher over the same period. M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC) is -15.41% down on the 1-year trading charts.