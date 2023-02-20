Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LIND) is 42.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.91 and a high of $18.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LIND stock was last observed hovering at around $11.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18% off its average median price target of $15.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.53% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 0.36% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.96, the stock is -2.43% and 13.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing -1.62% at the moment leaves the stock 14.42% off its SMA200. LIND registered -40.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.88%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 7.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.26%, and is 11.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.30% over the week and 6.34% over the month.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND) has around 720 employees, a market worth around $626.36M and $369.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -30.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 85.45% and -39.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-23.30%).

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -23.20% this year.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 53.05M, and float is at 34.03M with Short Float at 18.51%.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lindblad Sven-Olof,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Lindblad Sven-Olof sold 14,585 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 07 at a price of $12.09 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11.68 million shares.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 03 that Lindblad Sven-Olof (Director) sold a total of 24,033 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 03 and was made at $12.07 per share for $0.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11.7 million shares of the LIND stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 02, Lindblad Sven-Olof (Director) disposed off 84,821 shares at an average price of $12.26 for $1.04 million. The insider now directly holds 11,719,867 shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND).