Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSGS) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE: MSGS) is 3.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $130.49 and a high of $191.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MSGS stock was last observed hovering at around $190.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.42%.

Currently trading at $190.43, the stock is 3.61% and 7.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing 0.22% at the moment leaves the stock 21.57% off its SMA200. MSGS registered 10.44% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.77%.

The stock witnessed a 7.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.49%, and is 1.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.60% over the week and 1.83% over the month.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSGS) has around 467 employees, a market worth around $4.66B and $890.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 85.55 and Fwd P/E is 103.16. Profit margin for the company is 6.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.93% and -0.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (59.30%).

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 462.30% this year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSGS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 24.13M, and float is at 16.10M with Short Float at 2.28%.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSGS) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Lustgarten Andrew,the company’sPresident & CEO. SEC filings show that Lustgarten Andrew bought 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 04 at a price of $166.00 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6000.0 shares.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSGS): Who are the competitors?

