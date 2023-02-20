MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MKTX) is 27.35% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $217.44 and a high of $390.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MKTX stock was last observed hovering at around $359.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.37% off its average median price target of $338.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.42% off the consensus price target high of $415.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -23.32% lower than the price target low of $288.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $355.17, the stock is -0.38% and 11.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing -1.22% at the moment leaves the stock 29.97% off its SMA200. MKTX registered -5.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.32%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 8.57% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.44%, and is 1.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.95% over the week and 3.25% over the month.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) has around 676 employees, a market worth around $13.45B and $718.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 53.43 and Fwd P/E is 40.23. Profit margin for the company is 33.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 63.34% and -8.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.10%).

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/19/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.80% this year.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 37.48M, and float is at 36.67M with Short Float at 2.31%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Begleiter Steven L,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Begleiter Steven L sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 07 at a price of $348.73 per share for a total of $0.35 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8538.0 shares.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 07 that Roupie Christophe Pierre Danie (Head of EMEA and APAC) sold a total of 1,740 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 07 and was made at $285.03 per share for $0.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5318.0 shares of the MKTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 22, Prager Richard Leon (Director) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $271.25 for $0.27 million. The insider now directly holds 2,149 shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX).

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Blackstone Inc. (BX) that is trading -25.93% down over the past 12 months and Morgan Stanley (MS) that is -1.62% lower over the same period. The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) is -10.09% down on the 1-year trading charts.