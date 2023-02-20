Masonite International Corporation (DOOR) up 7.13% since start of the year

Masonite International Corporation (NYSE: DOOR) is 7.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $65.71 and a high of $102.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DOOR stock was last observed hovering at around $88.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.73% off its average median price target of $108.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.91% off the consensus price target high of $125.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 2.97% higher than the price target low of $89.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $86.36, the stock is -4.32% and 2.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing -1.96% at the moment leaves the stock 6.28% off its SMA200. DOOR registered -14.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.77%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 2.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.03%, and is -4.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.65% over the week and 2.57% over the month.

Masonite International Corporation (DOOR) has around 10300 employees, a market worth around $1.93B and $2.85B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.41 and Fwd P/E is 9.23. Profit margin for the company is 5.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.44% and -15.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.20%).

Masonite International Corporation (DOOR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Masonite International Corporation (DOOR) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Masonite International Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 39.00% this year.

Masonite International Corporation (DOOR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 22.27M, and float is at 22.03M with Short Float at 1.87%.

Masonite International Corporation (DOOR) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Masonite International Corporation (DOOR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dachowski Peter R,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Dachowski Peter R sold 2,632 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 11 at a price of $77.00 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11927.0 shares.

Masonite International Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 24 that Steinfeld Jay Ira (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 24 and was made at $85.80 per share for $85800.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3305.0 shares of the DOOR stock.

Masonite International Corporation (DOOR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (FBIN) that is trading -17.35% down over the past 12 months and Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX) that is 16.02% higher over the same period. Mohawk Industries Inc. (MHK) is -24.13% down on the 1-year trading charts.