Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM) – The 95.14% Upside Potential Remains

Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ: MTEM) is 55.49% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.31 and a high of $3.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MTEM stock was last observed hovering at around $0.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $10.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 97.17% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 66.0% higher than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.51, the stock is -1.78% and 11.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing 1.39% at the moment leaves the stock -31.28% off its SMA200. MTEM registered -81.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.12%.

The stock witnessed a 10.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.82%, and is 8.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.32% over the week and 7.72% over the month.

Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM) has around 224 employees, a market worth around $28.60M and $35.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 64.52% and -85.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-79.10%).

Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Molecular Templates Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 31.90% this year.

Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 56.35M, and float is at 53.60M with Short Float at 0.64%.

Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by McLennan Sean. SEC filings show that McLennan Sean bought 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 16 at a price of $0.82 per share for a total of $24477.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30000.0 shares.

Molecular Templates Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 15 that SHV Management Services, LLC (10% Owner) bought a total of 62,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 15 and was made at $0.89 per share for $55180.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.22 million shares of the MTEM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 15, LALANDE KEVIN M. (Director) acquired 62,000 shares at an average price of $0.89 for $55180.0. The insider now directly holds 222,000 shares of Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM).

Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 33.72% up over the past 12 months and Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) that is -29.80% lower over the same period.