MSA Safety Incorporated (MSA) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) is -2.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $108.75 and a high of $146.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MSA stock was last observed hovering at around $139.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.86% off its average median price target of $162.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.49% off the consensus price target high of $172.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 7.76% higher than the price target low of $152.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $140.20, the stock is 3.09% and 2.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 0.62% at the moment leaves the stock 10.05% off its SMA200. MSA registered 0.91% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 6.32%.

The stock witnessed a 8.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.20%, and is 2.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.03% over the week and 2.19% over the month.

MSA Safety Incorporated (MSA) has around 4800 employees, a market worth around $5.47B and $1.50B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 80.30 and Fwd P/E is 25.55. Profit margin for the company is 4.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.92% and -4.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.50%).

MSA Safety Incorporated (MSA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MSA Safety Incorporated (MSA) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MSA Safety Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -82.90% this year.

MSA Safety Incorporated (MSA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 39.17M, and float is at 36.73M with Short Float at 0.97%.

MSA Safety Incorporated (MSA) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at MSA Safety Incorporated (MSA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Leenen Bob Willem,the company’sVice President. SEC filings show that Leenen Bob Willem sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 25 at a price of $140.93 per share for a total of $0.56 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7663.0 shares.

MSA Safety Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 12 that BRUGGEWORTH ROBERT A (Director) sold a total of 885 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 12 and was made at $131.00 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2423.0 shares of the MSA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 10, LAMBERT WILLIAM M (Director) disposed off 53,149 shares at an average price of $127.01 for $6.75 million. The insider now directly holds 42,869 shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (MSA).

MSA Safety Incorporated (MSA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include 3M Company (MMM) that is trading -27.40% down over the past 12 months and ResMed Inc. (RMD) that is -9.02% lower over the same period.