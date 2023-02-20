NEXTracker Inc. (NXT) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

NEXTracker Inc. (NASDAQ: NXT) is 3.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.51 and a high of $32.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NXT stock was last observed hovering at around $31.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -5.47% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -5.47% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.64, the stock is 1.04% and 1.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.81 million and changing 0.41% at the moment leaves the stock 1.04% off its SMA200.

NEXTracker Inc. (NXT) has around 566 employees, a market worth around $1.22B and $1.65B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.20. Distance from 52-week low is 10.98% and -3.98% from its 52-week high.

NEXTracker Inc. (NXT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 38.54M, and float is at 38.54M with Short Float at -.