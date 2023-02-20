NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) down -0.25% since start of the year

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) is -0.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.80 and a high of $17.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NS stock was last observed hovering at around $16.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.48% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.2% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 6.12% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.96, the stock is -5.95% and -2.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.28 million and changing -2.92% at the moment leaves the stock 3.34% off its SMA200. NS registered -1.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -0.13%.

The stock witnessed a -4.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.81%, and is -7.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.85% over the week and 3.25% over the month.

NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) has around 1267 employees, a market worth around $1.74B and $1.67B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 43.14 and Fwd P/E is 9.81. Profit margin for the company is -8.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.69% and -10.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.80%).

NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NuStar Energy L.P. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 68.60% this year.

NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 110.31M, and float is at 98.33M with Short Float at 2.26%.

NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GREEHEY WILLIAM E,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that GREEHEY WILLIAM E bought 110,299 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 18 at a price of $15.81 per share for a total of $1.74 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10.01 million shares.

NuStar Energy L.P. (NS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Holly Energy Partners L.P. (HEP) that is trading 2.09% up over the past 12 months and Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) that is 9.27% higher over the same period. Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) is 9.99% up on the 1-year trading charts.