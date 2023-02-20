Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NRK) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NRK) is 1.56% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.38 and a high of $12.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NRK stock was last observed hovering at around $10.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04%.

Currently trading at $10.42, the stock is -4.23% and -1.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing -0.38% at the moment leaves the stock -2.34% off its SMA200. NRK registered -17.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.44%.

The stock witnessed a -3.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.97%, and is -3.61% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.06% over the week and 1.09% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 11.09% and -18.97% from its 52-week high.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NRK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 87.24M, and float is at 87.19M with Short Float at 0.14%.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NRK) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NRK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by PERRY MICHAEL A,the company’sVice President. SEC filings show that PERRY MICHAEL A bought 42,174 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $10.68 per share for a total of $0.45 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 42174.0 shares.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 13 that PERRY MICHAEL A (Vice President) sold a total of 42,639 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 13 and was made at $9.87 per share for $0.42 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the NRK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 13, PERRY MICHAEL A (Vice President) acquired 42,639 shares at an average price of $11.23 for $0.48 million. The insider now directly holds 42,639 shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NRK).