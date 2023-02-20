Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) up 2.14% since start of the year

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTK) is 2.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.60 and a high of $3.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PRTK stock was last observed hovering at around $1.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.63% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 78.78% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.91, the stock is -8.55% and -6.33% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing -1.04% at the moment leaves the stock -18.09% off its SMA200. PRTK registered -50.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.29%.

The stock witnessed a -6.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.83%, and is -3.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.78% over the week and 5.00% over the month.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) has around 207 employees, a market worth around $108.24M and $116.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 26.16. Profit margin for the company is -76.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.37% and -52.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-33.00%).

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 44.20% this year.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 55.17M, and float is at 46.32M with Short Float at 7.54%.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Loh Evan,the company’sCEO. SEC filings show that Loh Evan sold 23,489 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 21 at a price of $1.99 per share for a total of $46743.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.21 million shares.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 21 that BIGHAM MICHAEL (Exec. Chairman of the Board) sold a total of 15,750 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 21 and was made at $1.99 per share for $31342.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.21 million shares of the PRTK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 21, Haskel William M. (CLO, General Counsel & Sec.) disposed off 7,007 shares at an average price of $1.99 for $13944.0. The insider now directly holds 407,800 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK).

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) that is trading -49.28% down over the past 12 months and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) that is 20.58% higher over the same period. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) is 2.17% up on the 1-year trading charts.