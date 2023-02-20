Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE: PVL) is -11.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.24 and a high of $5.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PVL stock was last observed hovering at around $2.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -48.5% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -48.5% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.97, the stock is -1.36% and -3.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing -0.67% at the moment leaves the stock -15.33% off its SMA200. PVL registered 30.84% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.41%.

The stock witnessed a 1.02% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.27%, and is -0.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.82% over the week and 2.49% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 8.71. Profit margin for the company is 87.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.59% and -48.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.80%).

Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -37.90% this year.

Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 33.00M, and float is at 22.96M with Short Float at 0.65%.

Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 40 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PERMIANVILLE HOLDINGS LLC,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that PERMIANVILLE HOLDINGS LLC sold 6,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $3.00 per share for a total of $19501.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7.52 million shares.

Permianville Royalty Trust disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 15 that PERMIANVILLE HOLDINGS LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 3,011 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 15 and was made at $3.00 per share for $9033.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7.53 million shares of the PVL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 14, PERMIANVILLE HOLDINGS LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 2,836 shares at an average price of $3.00 for $8508.0. The insider now directly holds 7,528,430 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL).