PFC Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Premier Financial Corp. (PFC) Now

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: PFC) is -7.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.44 and a high of $32.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PFC stock was last observed hovering at around $24.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.97% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 0.36% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.91, the stock is -1.31% and -5.50% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 0.97% at the moment leaves the stock -7.68% off its SMA200. PFC registered -18.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.81%.

The stock witnessed a -7.02% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.41%, and is -0.52% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.52% over the week and 2.66% over the month.

Premier Financial Corp. (PFC) has around 1180 employees, a market worth around $875.84M and $245.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.97 and Fwd P/E is 8.42. Profit margin for the company is 40.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.25% and -24.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.40%).

Premier Financial Corp. (PFC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Premier Financial Corp. (PFC) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Premier Financial Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/18/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 93.20% this year.

Premier Financial Corp. (PFC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 35.58M, and float is at 34.95M with Short Float at 1.41%.

Premier Financial Corp. (PFC) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Premier Financial Corp. (PFC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hileman Donald P.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Hileman Donald P. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 13 at a price of $24.96 per share for a total of $37435.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.

Premier Financial Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 30 that Altman Louis Michael (Director) sold a total of 13 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 30 and was made at $24.69 per share for $321.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2860.0 shares of the PFC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 15, Hileman Donald P. (Director) disposed off 500 shares at an average price of $30.66 for $15332.0. The insider now directly holds 78,336 shares of Premier Financial Corp. (PFC).