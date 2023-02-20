Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) up 6.68% since start of the year

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PNFP) is 6.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $67.86 and a high of $102.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PNFP stock was last observed hovering at around $78.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.35%.

Currently trading at $78.30, the stock is -0.32% and 3.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.8 million and changing -0.45% at the moment leaves the stock -0.49% off its SMA200. PNFP registered -22.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.81%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 11.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.22%, and is -1.89% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.32% over the week and 2.75% over the month.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) has around 2841 employees, a market worth around $6.02B and $1.37B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.91 and Fwd P/E is 9.89. Profit margin for the company is 38.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.38% and -23.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.30%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 67.50% this year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 75.76M, and float is at 74.78M with Short Float at 2.98%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MCCABE ROBERT A JR,the company’sCHAIRMAN. SEC filings show that MCCABE ROBERT A JR sold 3 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 08 at a price of $82.26 per share for a total of $247.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.31 million shares.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 06 that MCCABE ROBERT A JR (CHAIRMAN) sold a total of 5,680 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 06 and was made at $80.95 per share for $0.46 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.31 million shares of the PNFP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 03, BURNS GREGORY L (Director) disposed off 3,000 shares at an average price of $82.00 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 19,518 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP).

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Renasant Corporation (RNST) that is trading 0.65% up over the past 12 months and Cadence Bank (CADE) that is -15.45% lower over the same period. Regions Financial Corporation (RF) is -5.47% down on the 1-year trading charts.