Positives for Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) as stock gains in recent trading

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE: CLDT) is 8.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.59 and a high of $15.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CLDT stock was last observed hovering at around $13.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.83% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 4.64% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.35, the stock is -2.44% and 2.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing -1.26% at the moment leaves the stock 8.61% off its SMA200. CLDT registered -10.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.84%.

The stock witnessed a 4.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.78%, and is 0.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.46% over the week and 2.63% over the month.

Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) has around 17 employees, a market worth around $665.23M and $281.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 47.68. Profit margin for the company is -2.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.21% and -11.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.50%).

Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Chatham Lodging Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 71.40% this year.

Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 48.80M, and float is at 47.55M with Short Float at 1.48%.

Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by PERLMUTTER ROBERT D,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that PERLMUTTER ROBERT D bought 4,200 shares of the company’s common stock on May 20 at a price of $11.84 per share for a total of $49728.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 73100.0 shares.

Chatham Lodging Trust disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 18 that Brewer Edwin B JR (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 18 and was made at $21.25 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10000.0 shares of the CLDT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 11, Williams Ethel Isaacs (Director) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $14.14 for $14140.0. The insider now directly holds 6,582 shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT).

Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) that is trading -13.87% down over the past 12 months and Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) that is -11.15% lower over the same period. RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) is -26.14% down on the 1-year trading charts.