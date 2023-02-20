Positives for Epsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN) as stock gains in recent trading

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ: EPSN) is -17.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.38 and a high of $7.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EPSN stock was last observed hovering at around $5.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $6.28 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.22% off the consensus price target high of $6.28 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 13.22% higher than the price target low of $6.28 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.45, the stock is -6.21% and -12.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing -2.85% at the moment leaves the stock -17.39% off its SMA200. EPSN registered -6.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.09%.

The stock witnessed a -8.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.05%, and is -5.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.01% over the week and 3.59% over the month.

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN) has around 9 employees, a market worth around $121.97M and $68.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.75. Profit margin for the company is 46.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.30% and -31.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.40%).

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Epsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Epsilon Energy Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2023.

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 23.01M, and float is at 18.78M with Short Float at 0.08%.

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Solas Capital Management, LLC,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Solas Capital Management, LLC sold 24,220 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 10 at a price of $7.00 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.31 million shares.

Epsilon Energy Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 09 that Solas Capital Management, LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 2 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 09 and was made at $7.00 per share for $14.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.33 million shares of the EPSN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 08, Solas Capital Management, LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 71,969 shares at an average price of $7.04 for $0.51 million. The insider now directly holds 3,332,689 shares of Epsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN).