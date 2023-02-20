Positives for Gartner Inc. (IT) as stock gains in recent trading

Gartner Inc. (NYSE: IT) is 2.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $221.39 and a high of $358.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IT stock was last observed hovering at around $346.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $346.02, the stock is 1.47% and 2.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.35 million and changing 0.01% at the moment leaves the stock 16.60% off its SMA200. IT registered 16.02% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.85%.

The stock witnessed a 6.64% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.00%, and is -0.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.39% over the week and 2.74% over the month.

Gartner Inc. (IT) has around 16600 employees, a market worth around $27.61B and $5.48B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 34.66 and Fwd P/E is 31.63. Profit margin for the company is 13.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 56.29% and -3.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.10%).

Gartner Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 210.80% this year.

Gartner Inc. (IT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 79.26M, and float is at 76.57M with Short Float at 1.73%.

Gartner Inc. (IT) Insider Activity

A total of 73 insider transactions have happened at Gartner Inc. (IT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 42 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HALL EUGENE A,the company’sCEO. SEC filings show that HALL EUGENE A sold 8,807 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 14 at a price of $350.66 per share for a total of $3.09 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.15 million shares.

Gartner Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 13 that Beck Joseph P. (EVP, Global Technology Sales) sold a total of 3,471 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 13 and was made at $350.16 per share for $1.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9999.0 shares of the IT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 09, HALL EUGENE A (CEO) disposed off 16,410 shares at an average price of $351.33 for $5.77 million. The insider now directly holds 1,148,281 shares of Gartner Inc. (IT).

Gartner Inc. (IT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) that is trading -25.47% down over the past 12 months and IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) that is -5.36% lower over the same period. Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) is 8.55% up on the 1-year trading charts.