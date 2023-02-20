Positives for Mercer International Inc. (MERC) as stock gains in recent trading

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ: MERC) is -2.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.55 and a high of $17.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MERC stock was last observed hovering at around $11.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.28% off its average median price target of $13.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.11% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 12.92% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.32, the stock is -8.14% and -7.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.45 million and changing -2.37% at the moment leaves the stock -18.41% off its SMA200. MERC registered -12.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.86%.

The stock witnessed a -8.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.07%, and is 0.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.02% over the week and 4.55% over the month.

Mercer International Inc. (MERC) has around 2415 employees, a market worth around $818.55M and $2.22B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.49 and Fwd P/E is 6.46. Profit margin for the company is 13.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.30% and -35.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.70%).

Mercer International Inc. (MERC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mercer International Inc. (MERC) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mercer International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 796.20% this year.

Mercer International Inc. (MERC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 66.13M, and float is at 40.38M with Short Float at 2.39%.

Mercer International Inc. (MERC) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Mercer International Inc. (MERC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rettig Rainer,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Rettig Rainer sold 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 26 at a price of $16.34 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10893.0 shares.

Mercer International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 16 that Purchase Keith (Director) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 16 and was made at $17.01 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 67393.0 shares of the MERC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 08, KELLOGG PETER R (10% Owner) acquired 3,300 shares at an average price of $13.00 for $42900.0. The insider now directly holds 621,000 shares of Mercer International Inc. (MERC).

Mercer International Inc. (MERC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) that is 82.39% higher over the past 12 months.