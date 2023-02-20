Positives for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) (NFBK) as stock gains in recent trading

Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) (NASDAQ: NFBK) is -5.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.87 and a high of $16.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NFBK stock was last observed hovering at around $14.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 1.2% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -5.86% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.82, the stock is 0.06% and -3.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 1.02% at the moment leaves the stock 1.88% off its SMA200. NFBK registered -6.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -4.14%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -4.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.69%, and is 1.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.57% over the week and 2.82% over the month.

Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) (NFBK) has around 379 employees, a market worth around $700.69M and $179.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.26 and Fwd P/E is 12.05. Profit margin for the company is 34.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.85% and -8.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.30%).

Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) (NFBK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) (NFBK) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 91.10% this year.

Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) (NFBK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 46.05M, and float is at 42.22M with Short Float at 1.35%.

Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) (NFBK) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) (NFBK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Patafio Frank P.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Patafio Frank P. sold 3,400 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 13 at a price of $14.60 per share for a total of $49632.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that Klein Steven M (Chairman, President & CEO) sold a total of 2,158 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $14.55 per share for $31389.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.44 million shares of the NFBK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 01, Jacobs William R. (EVP & PAO) disposed off 940 shares at an average price of $14.55 for $13676.0. The insider now directly holds 57,312 shares of Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) (NFBK).

Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) (NFBK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC) that is trading -15.52% down over the past 12 months and Greene County Bancorp Inc. (GCBC) that is 35.30% higher over the same period.