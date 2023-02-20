Positives for Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) as stock gains in recent trading

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE: RCI) is 4.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.23 and a high of $64.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RCI stock was last observed hovering at around $48.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.38%.

Currently trading at $49.09, the stock is 0.67% and 4.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing 0.78% at the moment leaves the stock 7.91% off its SMA200. RCI registered -7.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.20%.

The stock witnessed a 2.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.95%, and is 1.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.61% over the week and 1.81% over the month.

Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) has around 23000 employees, a market worth around $24.86B and $11.45B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.91 and Fwd P/E is 14.52. Profit margin for the company is 11.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.50% and -23.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.20%).

Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.10% this year.

Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 505.00M, and float is at 352.98M with Short Float at 1.28%.

Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 10 times.

Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) that is trading -1.45% down over the past 12 months and Netflix Inc. (NFLX) that is -12.59% lower over the same period. TELUS Corporation (TU) is -17.86% down on the 1-year trading charts.